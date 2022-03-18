American Legion national commander to tour first district

As part of a tour of the 1st District, the American Legion National Commander’s tour will be making a stop in Austin.

Commander Paul E. Dillard will be visiting Austin’s Post 91 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 for breakfast. Prior to that, Dillard will make stops in Dodge Center and Owatonna on Tuesday, April 12.

In a press release issued earlier this week from 1st District Commander Mike Parry, he is inviting all veterans to come to the breakfast and celebration in a show of just how involved members of the 1st District are in their communities and the support that is shown for veterans.