30 Years of celebrating birthdays with the Mower County Relay for Life

Annual event puts out call for volunteers

Have you or someone in your family been touched by cancer? Would you be interested in finding out what happens behind the scene for the Mower County Relay for Life?

If you would like to participate as a committee member, the Relay would love to have you join them. The Mower County Relay for Life has a variety of committees that you could join in or chair. Organizers have started planning for the 2022 Relay and meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 5:15 p.m. at the Godfathers Pizza. Our next meeting will be this Wednesday.

The Mower County Relay for Life will be on Sept. 17, at Austin High School. More information will be released about this year’s event as it approaches, or you can go to the website. You can also call 507-438-4330 to find out more about the 2022 event. It is never too early to get started with fundraising!

This will be the 30th anniversary celebration, and organizers are hoping to make this one that will be remembered for years to come.