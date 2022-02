The Austin wrestling team lost to Faribault 58-24 and it fell to Cannon Falls 42-22 in the final triangular of the regular season in Faribault Friday.

Lathan Wilson pinned NO. 8 ranked Bo Bokman of Faribault and he beat Calvin Singewald of Cannon Falls 7-3.

Garrin Wilson pinned Owen Schultz of Faribault and he beat Beau Zimmerman of Cannon Falls 5-2.