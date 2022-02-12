Weekend of music coming to the Paramount

The Paramount Theatre will host a pair of shows next weekend that are guaranteed to meet your music fix.

Find your new favorite local band at Rock Local, a southeast Minnesota music showcase, featuring City Mouse, Fires of Denmark and Amanda Grace at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18..

Then, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, a storyteller in the blues tradition, Chastity Brown will perform at the Paramount Theatre.

Beer and wine bar will be available both nights. Tickets are now on sale at austinareaarts.org/paramount-events.

City Mouse performs a musical blend of originals, country, bluegrass, country-rock, and blues. Front man Billy Steiner has been inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. City Mouse is a member of the Minnesota Rock/Country Hall of Fame.

Fires of Denmark is a genre bending dream synth performance with live looping of vintage synthesizers. Driven by hypnotic beats and pulsating bass lines, Fires of Denmark pairs the influence of Jonny Greenwood’s synthesizers and guitars with those LCD Soundsystem’s drum machines to create a unique, electrifying experience.

Amanda Grace’s music drifts between folk and rock. With roots as a pianist, her writing emphasizes on melody and warm vocals. She’s released 7 albums. Her newest album, “Please Dear Sun” has been nominated for “Blues + Roots Radio Album Of The Year 2021.”

“This is a new concept for the Paramount. We wanted to make sure local artists are getting stage time and connecting with audiences,” said Laura Helle, Austin Area Arts Executive Director.

Brown tells stories populated by marginalized characters to stake her own space as a queer Black woman and to speak to other experiences oftentimes ignored.

Dubbed by critics “a rocking, rolling encyclopedia of roots music,” Brown’s most recent release, “Silhouette of Sirens,” was chosen as an NPR “First Listen” and she’s often featured on MPR The Current. She’s been featured on NPR’s “Favorite Sessions,” CMT, American Songwriter, the London Times, Paste Magazine and others. Chastity has toured the U.S. and abroad, appearing on the U.K.’s Later…with Jools Holland.

Brown was selected to perform the Austin ArtWorks Festival Schindler Celebration in 2021 and was subsequently unable to perform on that date. Austin Area Arts is thrilled to bring this talented performer to the Paramount stage.

Because the community spread level of COVID-19 is high, Austin Area Arts requires masks for all guests—without regard to vaccination status—at the Paramount Theatre. More information can be found at austinareaarts.org/covid-safety-at-paramount.