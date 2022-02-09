Wednesday morning fire claims barn, milking shed near Rose Creek

An early morning fire has claimed a barn and milking shed at a rural Rose Creek farm.

According to a release from Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, 911 dispatch received a call at around 4:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, reporting a large structure fire involving a barn and milking shed in the 18100 block of 610 Avenue, near Rose Creek.

Mower County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Rose Creek and Austin Fire Departments, along with Mayo Ambulance responded.

The barn and shed were a total loss, however, there is no damage estimate at this time and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

No one was injured and according to the release, no animals were lost.