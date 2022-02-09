Watson hits 1,000 as Vikings win Gopher East

The Hayfield girls basketball team clinched the Gopher Conference East Division when it beat Kenyon-Wanamingo (6-8 overall) 59-46 in Kenyon Tuesday.

Sophomore Kristen Watson scored 15 points for the Vikings (23-0 overall) and she now has surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 17; Kristen Watson, 15; Chelsea Christopherson, 9; Aine Stasko, 8; Josanne Tempel, 5; McKenna Chick, 3; Sydney Risius, 2