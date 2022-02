The Hayfield girls basketball team stayed unbeaten by the skin of their teeth as they beat New Richland-HEG (15-7 overall) 60-53 in overtime in Hayfield.

Hayfield (22-0 overall) outscored the Panthers 7-0 in the extra session.

Natalie Beaver had 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 23; Natalie Beaver, 23; Aine Stasko, 15; Josanne Tempel, 10; Chelsea Christopherson, 4