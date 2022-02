The Hayfield boys basketball team hit 15 three-pointers as it beat Kenyon-Wanamingo (15-5 overall) 80-51 on the road Tuesday.

Ethan Pack scored 22 points for the Vikings (20-1 overall) and Kobe Foster hit six threes, while scoring 18 points.

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Pack, 22; Kobe Foster, 18; Easton Fritcher, 16; Isaac Matti, 15; O’Malley, 6; Karver Heydt, 2; Zander Jacobson, 1