VaLinda F. Crews, 70

VaLinda F. Crews, age 70, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at her home in Austin. VaLinda Faye Culbert was born on May 23, 1951, in Austin, Minnesota, to Melvin and Evelyn (Wencl) Culbert. On October 23, 1968, she was united in marriage to Robert Crews in Austin. VaLinda went on to graduate from Austin High School in 1969. She worked for 37 years at St. Marks Living in Austin – 25 years were spent in housekeeping and 12 years as a storeroom clerk. On their 25th wedding anniversary, VaLinda and Robert renewed their marriage vows at Crane Community Chapel. VaLinda enjoyed gardening, camping, traveling, and racing powder puff. Above all else her favorite times were spent with her family. VaLinda will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

VaLinda is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Lori (fiancé Loren Miller) Jensen of Elgin, Minnesota, and Robert “Bobby” (Brenda) Crews II of Austin, Minnesota; mother, Evelyn Culbert; five grandchildren, Jaceb Crews, Katie (Nate) Trimble, Justin Crews, Lauren Jensen, Allison Jensen; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Trimble; and four brothers, Lawrence “Wally” (Margene) Culbert, Gene Culbert, Rick (Pam) Culbert, and Jeff (Tenia) Culbert. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Culbert; and son-in-law, Jim Jensen.

The funeral service for VaLinda will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Crane Community Chapel, Austin. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.