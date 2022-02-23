Upcoming Community Development Planning for Adams this weekend

The University of Minnesota Extension, Center for Community Vitality will be in Adams this Saturday, at 1 p.m. at the Southland School Building to facilitate the design of a community economic development plan for the Adams area.

The event is facilitated by the southeastern Minnesota Extension representative, Jennifer Hawkins, who has worked at the Carlson School of Management’s Carlson Global Institute as the director of Strategic Initiatives and the Global Business Practicum program. Before that, she spent over seven years as a practitioner of economic development in roles at the regional and state levels in Minnesota.

Her work in economic development includes the creation of Comprehensive Economic Development Strategies, grant writing, revolving loan fund administration, evaluation of economic development initiatives, asset-based business attraction, and aligning resources to support the growth of new and existing businesses.

Anyone living, working, going to school, or shopping in the Adams area is welcome and encouraged to come. For more information, contact Angela Himebaugh, 507-438-1566 (cell), angela.himebaugh@gmail.com; Lynnette Offen Gerber, 612-619-0660, lmoffen@hotmail.com; or Jake Goodale, (507) 582-3601, jgoodale@adamsmn.com.