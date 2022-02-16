Tuesday blaze claims Brownsdale structure

A Tuesday night fire claimed a structure in Brownsdale.

According to Brownsdale Fire Chief Dave Pike, firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Mill Street North in Brownsdale, at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after occupants of the property reported that a fire was in the chimney causing heavy smoke.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke was observed coming from the northern portion of the structure and flames were visible under the roof around the chimney. Those inside the structure had vacated the structure prior to firefighters arriving.

Firefighters made entry and extinguished the fire at approximately 5:30 p.m., with salvage and overhaul continuing until 8 p.m. The entire structure, which included a recreation area and an upstairs that was being renovated for an apartment, was considered a total loss. Cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the Brownsdale Fire Department. No dollar amount as to the damage has been released.

Austin Fire Department contributed manpower to fighting the fire.