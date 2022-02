The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Houston (1-19 overall) 64-24 in Pacelli Gym Friday.

Jake Truckenmiller poured in 28 points to go with five steals and three assists for LP (18-3 overall).

LP scoring: Jake Truckenmiller, 28; Mac Nelson, 9; Trey Anderson, 8; Buay Koak, 6; Landon Meyer, 3; Mitchel Johnson, 3; Hunter VaDeer, 2; Hunter Bauer, 2; David Christianson, 2; Luke Weaver, 1