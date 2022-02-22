Sylvia J. Swenson, 93

Sylvia J. Swenson, age 93, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. Sylvia Josephine Williamson was born to Joseph and Selma (Lee) Williamson on March 6, 1928, in Udolpho Township, Mower County, Minnesota. She was baptized at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota and confirmed at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church in rural Austin. Sylvia attended country school. On October 27, 1946, she was united in marriage to Clayton R. Swenson at the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Their union was blessed with five children, two daughters and three sons. Together the couple enjoyed spending time with family, creating and painting woodcrafts, and attending their grandchildren’s games. Over the years Sylvia worked as a nanny in her teen years, later as a salesclerk at JCPenney in Austin and Oleson Dry Goods in Blooming Prairie. Clayton and Sylvia then owned and operated Blooming Prairie Feed Service. She became a nurse’s aide at Prairie Manor Care Center for 13 years after selling the feed store. Sylvia worked at Harriet’s Dres-Wel until retiring. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and Ladies Organization. Sylvia also belonged to the Homemaker’s Club. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her two daughters, Sharlyn (Paul) Boyum of Rushford, MN and Shirley (Sam) Greeley of Brownsdale, MN; three sons, Thomas Swenson of Blooming Prairie, MN, John (Sue) Swenson of Blooming Prairie, MN. And Mark (Melanie Jorgenson) Swenson of Winona, MN; 9 grandchildren, Kari (Chris) Goldsmith, Kristen (Mike) Kelly, Shawn (Eric) Johnson, Michael (Jennifer) Swenson, Adam (Sadie) Swenson, Rebecca (Daniel) Miner, Katie (John) Alderete, Lucas (Teresa) Swenson, and Calla (John) Staads; 15 great-grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Johnson, Kaci and Kelsi Goldsmith, Jared and Ryan Kelly, MaryBeth Swenson, Cael and Molly Swenson, Raylee and Elaina Miner, Gabriella and Arianna Alderete, Trenton and Lyla Swenson, and Avery Staads; 1 great-great-grandson, Benjamin Johnson and a great-great-granddaughter to join the family in March; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Allan and Nancy Swenson of Brownsdale, MN, Carl, Jr. and Diane Swenson of Blooming Prairie, MN, and Ardell Swenson of Austin, MN; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Swenson; parents, Joseph and Selma Williamson; 1 grandson, Gregory Robert Swenson; 8 siblings and their spouses.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Blooming Prairie City Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed on the First Lutheran Church website. Memorials are preferred to Prairie Manor Care Center, First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, or recipient of donor's choice.