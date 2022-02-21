Special election to be held for 1st District seat

Secretary of State Simon announced on Monday that a special election will be held to fill the vacancy left by 1st District’s Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died late last week after a length battle with cancer.

In a press release sent out Friday, Simon said the filing period will be announced by writ of special election, issued by the Office of Gov. Tim Walz. The filing period must end by March 15 indicating a two-week filing period.

A special primary for the seat will be held on May 24, with early voting by absentee beginning on April 8. The special election will take place on Aug. 9, with early voting by absentee beginning on June 24.

The special section will use current congressional district boundaries, not the new 2022 redistricting maps, which were also released last week.

The winner of the special election would serve out the rest of Hagedorn’s term.