The Austin boys basketball team was edged out by Rochester Mayo (12-11 overall) by a score of 50-49 in Rochester Thursday.

Cham Okey had nine points and five steals for the Packers (12-11 overall).

Austin scoring: Gage Manahan, 11; Cham Okey, 9; Victor Idris, 8; Jack Lang, 7; Ater Manyuon, 7; Kaden Murley, 4; Buai Duop, 3