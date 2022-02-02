Southland one-act captures sub section title
Published 10:15 am Wednesday, February 2, 2022
- The Southland one-act play “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!”
The Southland One-Act play cast recently captured the 1A Sub Section title with their production of “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!” Cast: Dylan Allegree, Navin Britt, Ava Golombowski, Odear Granle, Jon Hielsher, Brede Nelsen, Kailyn Schneider, Alanna Wagner, Myiah Wagner, Lydia Wilde.: Crew
Madlain Vander and Tom Flaherty. Photo provided