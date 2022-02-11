Southland boys clip Awesome Blossoms

The Southland boys basketball team edged out Blooming Prairie 70-69 in BP Thursday.

Eli Wolff had 25 points for the Rebels (14-4 overall) and Drew Kittelson had 22 points and 18 rebounds for BP (4-16 overall).

Southland scoring: Eli Wolff, 25; Harrison Hanna, 22; Brendan Kennedy, 14; Gavin Nelsen, 6; Andrew Timm, 2; Cale Wehrenberg, 1

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 22; Zach Hein, 21; Colin Jordison, 8; Payton Fristedt, 6; David Kartes, 4; Bradley Simon, 3; Brady Kittelson, 3; Garret Farr, 2