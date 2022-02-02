Sesquicentennial and Century Farm applications Due March 7

People who want to apply to have their sesquicentennial and century farm recognized have until March 7 to submit an application.

Minnesota Farm Bureau’s Sesquicentennial Farm program will honor Minnesota families who have owned their farms for at least 150 years.

The Sesquicentennial Recognition Program began in 2008. The program recognizes family farms according to the following qualifications:

The farm must be at least 150 years old this year (2022) according to the abstract of title, land patent, original deed, county land records, court file in registration proceedings or other authentic land records. Please do not send originals or copies of records.

Your family must have owned the farm for 150 years or more. “Family” is defined as parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, first cousins and direct in-laws (father, mother, brother, sister, daughter, son-in-law).

Continuous residence on a farm is not required, but ownership must be continuous.

The farm should consist of 50 or more acres, and currently be involved in agricultural production.

The Century Farm program recognizes family farms according to the same qualifications as the Sesquicentennial except that the farm must be at least 100 years (2022) old and must have been owned by the family for 100 years.

A commemorative certificate signed by the governor, the commissioner of Agriculture of Minnesota and the Minnesota Farm Bureau president will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition. The Century Farm families will receive a commemorative certificate that will be signed by the governor, the president of the board of the Minnesota State Fair, and the president of Minnesota Farm Bureau, along with an outdoor sign signifying Century Farm recognition.

Applications are available for either the Sesquicentennial or Century Farm recognition by contacting the Regional Farm Bureau Office at 342 West Bridge Street, Owatonna, 55060, maryjo.schoenfeld@fbmn.org or calling the Regional Farm Bureau office at 507-455-0745. Applications are also available on the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation website, www.fbmn.org. Previously recognized families should not reapply.

Century Farms are not automatically recognized as Sesquicentennial Farms. Families must apply to receive Sesquicentennial Farm recognition. County Farm Bureaus are encouraged to work with county agricultural societies and county fair boards on local recognition of recipients. Recipients will be announced at the beginning of June.