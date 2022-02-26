Semcac offering free rides to/ from vaccination appointments

Semcac is offering a new transportation program, to assist people with no-cost, reliable, safe rides to and from their vaccination appointments.

To assist in getting southeastern Minnesotans vaccinated for COVID-19, Semcac requested grant funds from the Minnesota Department of Human Services and was awarded the funding to purchase a van and launch the new program.

The agency is using COVID relief grant funds to employ a driver and market the program. Semcac’s current transportation dispatch staff are working as a team to route the Vax Van ride requests. Rides are free to vaccine sites and appointments, and the van is wheelchair accessible. Semcac encourages people to contact us for a ride in the Vax Van by calling 1-800-528-7622 – Option 3.

The Vax Van is operating in the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Steele and Winona with rides available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Semcac is a nonprofit, Community Action organization founded in 1966. Semcac’s mission is to empower and advocate for people to enhance their self-sufficiency by maximizing community resources.