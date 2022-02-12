Ruby’s Pantry this Thursday

After a weather related cancellation of the January distribution, the February Ruby’s Pantry will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Mower County Fairgrounds.

Distribution starts at 4 p.m., or when the pantry is set up. It will go through 5:30 p.m. or until all the items are gone. Each bundle donation is $22 exact cash with a two bundle per vehicle limit, subject to change depending on how many guests we have.

Ruby’s Pantry is currently seeking more volunteers. Anyone interested in helping can arrive at the fairgrounds, starting at around 3 p.m. Distribution usually takes about two to two and a hours to set up, distribute and clean up at each distribution.

Ruby’s Pantry wants to thank all of their volunteers and our monthly partners: Andy’s Logging, Thompson Sanitation, KAUS AM/FM, the Austin Daily Herald, KAAL TV, The Mower County Fair Board and staff, Mower County Emergency Management and International Paper.

The next Pantry will be March 17, at the fairgrounds

Anybody with questions can call Grace Lutheran at 1-507-433-3445.