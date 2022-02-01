Prison time for man charged with assault

An Austin man was sentenced to prison on a pair of felony counts in Mower County District Court Wednesday.

Aubrey Lee Ushera, 46, was sentenced to 51 months for second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and 19 months for first degree damage to property.

The sentences are to run concurrently and he was given credit for 226 days served. Judge Kevin Siefken handed down the sentence.

According to the court complaint, police were dispatched at about 4:22 p.m. on July 15, to the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue Northwest on a report of a subject smashing windows and threatening a woman with a hammer. Upon arrival, they made contact with Ushera, who was yelling, had slurred speech, was highly agitated and had blood on his hands. He was taken into custody and made spontaneous statements to the police that included threats towards the female victim, who he claimed stole from him.

Officers observed a gray Chevrolet HHR in the driveway with several dents and all windows shattered out with the exception of the windshield, which was busted. There was blood on the vehicle and a hammer with blood on it was found to the west of the vehicle near the residence.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated to be over $3,000.

According to the vehicle’s owner, Ushera had smashed out the windows and had threatened to kill her and her roommate. She said she was loading things into her car when Ushera approached her vehicle with a hammer in his hand. Ushera told her she had a restraining order against him and proceeded to smash the windows.

The victim’s roommate said Ushera was wielding a hammer and told him, “I’m not scared of you,” and threatened to kill him after the roommate ran outside.

While at the Mower County Jail, Ushera submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of 0.159.

Ushera originally plead not guilty to a total of five felonies, but amended his plea on the two he was sentenced for on Nov. 12.