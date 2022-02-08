Piano class offered at MacPhail

The MacPhail Center for Music is offering Back to Basics: Group Piano class.

Have you always wanted to play piano, but never had the chance to take lessons? Or maybe you’re looking for an opportunity to brush up on your skills because it’s been awhile since you’ve played? Then this is the class for you.

This small group is limited to five and will meet in the new piano lab at MacPhail in Austin and use the latest technology to help you learn in a supportive, fun environment.

Participants will have headphones that allow them to hear only themselves so there’s no pressure about playing in front of others. There is no long-term commitment required for this short five-week trial session, taught by Lorene Strobel. The cost is $80 for five classes.

To sign up, people can call 507-396-6730 or visit MacPhail’s website at www.macphail.org.