Peter “Pete” Kuhlmann, 70

Peter “Pete” Dean Kuhlmann, age 70, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Pete was born on January 28, 1952, in Austin, Minnesota, to Allen “Pete” and Jean (Holst) Kuhlmann. He graduated from Elkton High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Vicki Rabine. The couple married in 1972 and together had a son and daughter. Pete was very hardworking and proud of the fact that he worked at Crenlo in Rochester, Minnesota for 42 years. He started as a press operator and by dedication and hard work retired as a Manufacturing Engineer. Pete loved golfing, camping, gambling, and often indulging in these all in the same day! He enjoyed spending time with his buddies and loved to tell stories of the good old days. Pete had a gift to gab and he never met a person that didn’t become his friend. His greatest passion was his family, he liked to say, “A family that plays together stays together.” There wasn’t a weekend that you wouldn’t find them boating or camping with friends. Many of these memories hold stories that can’t be shared but those who know them or were there, know they were filled with good times and laughs! He was the happiest though when he was able to spend time with his granddaughters, Allie and Kynzie. They brought so much joy and laughter into his life and like a true grandparent he loved to spoil them. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki Kuhlmann of Austin, MN; children, Joshua “Josh” Kuhlmann of Rochester, MN, Jodell “Jodi” (Pat) Nelsen of Rose Creek, MN; grandchildren, Allie Holdgrafer and Kynize Kuhlmann; and mother-in-law, Betty Rabine of Austin, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Jean Kuhlmann; brother, Buck Kuhlmann; and father-in-law, Bill Rabine.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Dexter United Methodist Church. Visitation will take place from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.