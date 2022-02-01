Pauline Fister, 93

Pauline Gladys Hatlestad Fister, age 93, was called home to Heaven on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Pauline was born on September 2, 1928 in Oakdale Township, Howard County, Iowa. She attended grade school at Oakdale School in Howard County and graduated from LeRoy High School in LeRoy, MN. During one of her high school classes a boy winked at her, and that event sparked what became a beautiful adventure and life together. Pauline married Roger C. Fister on June 27, 1948, and their union lasted for 67 years. As a wife of a WWII veteran, she was proud of her country and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Pauline was a woman of strong faith, and she was an active member of LeRoy Lutheran Church her entire adult life, where she was a member of WELCA and Circle. She was employed at several of LeRoy’s former Main Street businesses, including the LeRoy Bakery, Federated Store, Stocks Sundries, Lageson Hardware, and Dr. Plumb’s dental office. In 1958, her position with the United States Postal Service really made headlines. She took over Roger’s rural mail route for four months as he recovered from open heart surgery, driving the 65-mile route each day to deliver mail on the country roads on both sides of the MN/IA border. Newspapers and radio stations interviewed her and featured the story, which generated much interest, especially because she was the only female mail carrier in both Iowa and Minnesota at that time. Pauline enjoyed traveling and saw much of the United States. In 1967, she and Roger traveled with their daughter to Europe, where they visited relatives in Stavanger, Norway and visited the cities of London, England and Copenhagen, Denmark. Pauline will be remembered for her many beautiful qualities, her fun-loving spirit, and the special way she cared for those in her life. She held many people in prayer and put so much good into this world. Pauline leaves behind her daughter and only child, Rhonda Newton of LeRoy, MN; grandchildren Jennifer (Colin) Boysen of Rochester, MN, Jessica (Andrew) Elofson of St. Peter, MN, and Christopher (Kristen Leiferman) Newton, of Rock Creek, MN; and great-grandchildren Nicholas, Madeline, Olivia, Ashley, Emma, and Nora. She was preceded in death by her mother Gladys Hatlestad Nelson, stepfather Nordahl Nelson, husband Roger Fister, and son-in-law Daniel Newton.

Visitation will be held at the LeRoy Lutheran Church in LeRoy, MN on Thursday, February 3rd from 5-7pm. Funeral services will take place at the LeRoy Lutheran Church on Friday, February 4th at 2pm, with visitation one hour prior and burial in the LeRoy Lutheran Cemetery following the church service.

Masks are not mandatory but preferred for the safety of all. Condolences may be left at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com