Packer gymnasts send three to state meet

Published 2:31 pm Monday, February 14, 2022

By rockyhulne

Austin gymnasts Kiki Rodriguez, Hannah Fritz and Reese Norton have all advanced to the state gymnastics meet. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

The Austin gymnastics team advanced three athletes to the state meet at the Section 1A meet in Winona Monday.

Hannah Fritz advanced to state in vault and beam, and Kiki Rodriguez are advancing to state in floor.

Rodriguez was a section champ with a score of 9.5 on the floor.

The Minnesota Class A Individual championships will be held at 6 p.m. in Roy Wilkens Auditorium in St. Paul Saturday.

AUSTIN RESULTS

All-Around: Hannah Fritz (fourth, 34.85); Kiki Rodriguez (ninth, 33.5)

Vault: Hannah Fritz (sixth, 8.975); Kate Oelfke (10th, 8.8)

Beam: Hannah Fritz (third, 8.95)

Floor: Kiki Rodriguez (first, 9.5); Reese Norton (fifth, 9.15); Hannah Fritz (sixth, 9.075)

