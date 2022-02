The Austin girls basketball team got back on track when it beat Red Wing (8-10 overall) 60-31 in Red Wing Thursday.

Hope Dudycha scored 20 points for the Packers (15-3 overall), who had dropped their previous two contests.

Austin scoring: Hope Dudycha, 20; Emma Dudycha, 12; Olivia Walsh, 12; Cassidy Schute, 11; Reanna Schmitt, 5