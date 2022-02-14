Packer boys take 10th in Big Nine swim meet Saturday

The Austin boys swimming and diving team finished 10th place in the Big Nine meet in Rochester Saturday.

Winston Walkup took fifth in the 100-yard backstroke for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century, 411; 2. Mankato East 291; 2. Northfield 291; 4. Rochester Mayo 261; 5. Winona 232; 6. Mankato West 178; 7. Rochester John Marshall 166; 8. Owatonna 126; 9. Red Wing 101; 10. Austin 91; 11. 67; 12. Albert Lea 40

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (eighth, 1:46.00)

200-freestyle: Zach Evenson (18th, 1:59.23); Matthew Grush (26th, 2:03.92); Noah Holt (38th, 2:19.89)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (10th, 2:10.17); Lucas Myers (20th, 2:20.16)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (12th, 23.58); Kyle Mayer (27th, 25.67); Jackson Barry (41st, 27.17)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (seventh, 50.97); Matthew Grush (19th, 54.22); Carter Holt (24th, 55.93)

500-freestyle: Lucas Myers (17th, 5:37.89); Hunter Peters (22nd, 5:56.58); Thomas Asmus (27th, 6:10.79)

200-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Matthew Grush, Kenny Cabeen (fifth, 1:33.99)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (fifth, 58.06); Zach Evenson (15th, 1:03.90); Kyle Mayer (16th, 1:04.06)

100-breaststroke: Jackson Barry (17th, 1:09.05); Carter Holt (1:11.53); Joey Hilkin (22nd, 1:12.99)