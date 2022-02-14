Packer boys take 10th in Big Nine swim meet Saturday

Published 2:52 pm Monday, February 14, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin boys swimming and diving team finished 10th place in the Big Nine meet in Rochester Saturday.

Winston Walkup took fifth in the 100-yard backstroke for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century, 411; 2. Mankato East 291; 2. Northfield 291; 4. Rochester Mayo 261; 5. Winona 232; 6. Mankato West 178; 7. Rochester John Marshall 166; 8. Owatonna 126; 9. Red Wing 101; 10. Austin 91; 11. 67; 12. Albert Lea 40

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (eighth, 1:46.00)

200-freestyle: Zach Evenson (18th, 1:59.23); Matthew Grush (26th, 2:03.92); Noah Holt (38th, 2:19.89)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (10th, 2:10.17); Lucas Myers (20th, 2:20.16)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (12th, 23.58); Kyle Mayer (27th, 25.67); Jackson Barry (41st, 27.17)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (seventh, 50.97); Matthew Grush (19th, 54.22); Carter Holt (24th, 55.93)

500-freestyle: Lucas Myers (17th, 5:37.89); Hunter Peters (22nd, 5:56.58); Thomas Asmus (27th, 6:10.79)

200-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Matthew Grush, Kenny Cabeen (fifth, 1:33.99)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (fifth, 58.06); Zach Evenson (15th, 1:03.90); Kyle Mayer (16th, 1:04.06)

100-breaststroke: Jackson Barry (17th, 1:09.05); Carter Holt (1:11.53); Joey Hilkin (22nd, 1:12.99)

More RSS General

Blue Devils smother Ridgewater, claim top spot in rankings

State-bound sisters: Molly Norton and Reese Norton will compete in different sports Saturday

APDT has high hopes for 20th straight state meet

Senate GOP package pushes to provide curriculum to parents

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections