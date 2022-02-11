Pacelli partnering with Mower County for vaccine clinic

Pacelli Catholic Schools, in conjunction with Mower County Health & Human Services, is offering a vaccine clinic from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The clinic will be taking place at Pacelli.

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available:

Pfizer: 5 years old and above

Moderna, 18 years and above and boosters will be available.

Childhood vaccines can only be given to those with no insurance, MA/state insurance or American Indian.

Scheduled appointments recommended, walk ins will be accepted:

English: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21148233&appointmentType=30495543

Spanish: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21148233&appointmentType=30495630