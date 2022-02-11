Pacelli partnering with Mower County for vaccine clinic

Published 11:03 am Friday, February 11, 2022

By ericjohnson

Pacelli Catholic Schools, in conjunction with Mower County Health & Human Services, is offering a vaccine clinic from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The clinic will be taking place at Pacelli.

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available: 

  • Pfizer: 5 years old and above
  • Moderna, 18 years and above and boosters will be available.

Childhood vaccines can only be given to those with no insurance, MA/state insurance or American Indian.

Scheduled appointments recommended, walk ins will be accepted:

English: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21148233&appointmentType=30495543

Spanish: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21148233&appointmentType=30495630

More News

$220 million research complex hopes to find home in Mower County

Ice anglers returning to frozen East Side Lake

Flags ordered to half staff for Albert Lea firefighter

Hormel Historic Home’s Harris Music Contest registration deadline is Feb. 15

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections