Our House requesting valentines for their residents

Our House Senior Living in Austin is once again asking the public to help make Valentine’s Day special for the residents of its three facilities.

Simply put, the public is asked to show some love by sending valentines to its residents.

“It really helps them have some type of connection with the outside community,” said Samantha Ricke, Life Enrichment Coordinator for Our House. “It does wonders for their mental health as well.”

Valentines, whether in the form of cards or flowers, can be dropped off in special areas just inside the entryway of all three locations in Austin, featuring decorated drop-off boxes for easy access.

Our House is also pairing with the Hardy Geranium to deliver any orders to whichever site. Call them up, place your order and they will take care of the delivery end, free of charge. And if you can’t get to either, Ricke is available to pick up your Valentines.

“If people can’t get out or mail anything, I would be willing to be contacted,” Ricke said.

Our House is asking all deliveries be made by Feb. 12, so they can be handed out to residents during the annual Valentine’s Day Party on Feb 14.

All together, this is a great way to brighten somebody’s day, especially considering that some residents may not have family near..

Some schools are even getting into the act with students creating valentines, which Ricke will pick up.

“You brighten their day and bring joy to residents,” Ricke said. “We’re trying to make things bright.”

However, it’s also good for those that give.

“I think they are getting a sense of humility knowing you are helping somebody you don’t know,” Ricke said.

For more information, people can visit www.facebook.com/OurHouseSLAustinMN. If you would like to request Ricke come an pick up your valentine, call 1-507-437-3373.

Drop-off sites

Our House Senior Living Senior Apartments

1313 15th Avenue NW (27 residents)

Our House Senior Living

1401 15th Avenue NW (23 resident)

204 14th Street NW (15 residents)