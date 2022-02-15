Norton is Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month

Austin Noon Kiwanis has selected Molly Norton, a senior at Austin High School, as their Student of the Month.

In the nomination submission, Norton is described as a, “hard worker who has a sincere passion for helping others.”

This is reflected in the 255 volunteer hours Molly has accumulated in the Scarlet Cord program.

“During the first two years of my academic experience at Austin High School, I was surrounded by many great teachers, whom I was able to learn and grow from, both as a person and as a student. After my sophomore year, I went full time PSEO at Riverland to earn college credits that I can carry with me next year. While I am mainly at Riverland, the staff and students within the high school walls have all still been the same welcoming and kind people they were before.”

Molly further states: “I think that a person can always strive for more and try to be better in a sense. I also believe a single grade does not define a person’s knowledge or future potential — one can always reach further.”

“In school, I have been a part of the AHS Cheer Team and was a varsity captain for three of those years, and also a part of the Austin Packer varsity dance team. Through both of these activities, I learned a lot about leadership and how teams need to work together and instill trust within one another to be successful. I have also been involved in choir.”

“When the COVID pandemic hit, I started to volunteer at the Senior Center that April. I was helping pack and deliver meals to those who needed it most during the hard times. Over time, I gained more responsibility and, by June I was part of the main crew running the program. I also avidly volunteer through my church whether it is helping with Wednesday night suppers, our Thanksgiving dinners, or our Vacation Bible School in the summer.”

“My plans after high school are to attend the University of Minnesota, Duluth, majoring in Criminology. I am super excited to be a Bulldog come August!”

“A teacher who has impacted me the most, particularly during my school years, would be Lisa Deyo. Though she is now retired, she was my fourth-grade teacher at Southgate Elementary School, as well as a mentor for me in middle school while I went through the Confirmation process within my church. She has helped guide me through difficult times as well as lift me up when I needed it most.”