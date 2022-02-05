MnDOT announces winners of ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

Plowy McPlowFace has eight new friends, including Betty Whiteout and Ctrl Salt Delete, joining the state’s snow fighting fleet. After plowing through nearly 60,000 votes, the Minnesota Department of Transportation today announced the winners of its second Name a Snowplowcontest.

One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts later this month.

The winning names, in order of vote totals, and their future homes are:

Betty Whiteout – District 8

Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7

The Big Leplowski – District 4

Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District

Scoop Dogg – District 3

Blizzard of Oz – District 2

No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1

Edward Blizzardhands – District 6

The agency invited people to submit creative ideas for snowplow names in December 2021. After receiving more than 22,000 name ideas, MnDOT staff narrowed down the list and selected 50 finalists for the public to vote on. These 50 names were determined by considering several factors, including how creative or unique the name was, whether it would be understandable or identifiable to broad audiences, and the frequency of submissions.

MnDOT will share additional information on its social media pages once the names are placed on the snowplows.