Mildred M. Baley, 93

Mildred Marilyn Baley, age 93, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Cedars of Austin. Mildred was born on a farm near Lansing, Minnesota, to Frank and Mina (Bassett) Mayzlik on August 10, 1928. The youngest of eight children and the only girl, she loved to bottle-feed her baby lambs and ride her pony, Tony. She graduated from Austin High School in 1946. She met the love of her life, Archie, at a dance at Zeiner’s Ballroom in Bixby, and on November 10, 1948, were united in marriage at the First Baptist Parsonage in Austin. To this union three children were born, Mary Jane, Verne, and Randal. Millie worked briefly as a nurse’s assistant at St. Olaf Hospital and as a secretary for a law firm, but was primarily a homemaker who kept an immaculate house. Energetic and loving, she listened daily to Kitchen-Klatter on the radio and copied down recipes and made delicious meals from them. She loved shopping with Mercy, her neighbor, especially getting bargains at Jupitar on Main Street or buying groceries at the Piggly Wiggly. She enjoyed bowling at Echo Lanes on a league with Archie and her brother, Cliff and his wife, Ruby, but her passion was dancing to the music of the Blue Banners at the Terp Ballroom with Archie and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Chuck and Ev. Even in end-days, hearing an old polka song on 920AM would get my mom moving to the beat. One of the highlights of her life was a 40th anniversary trip with Archie to Great Britain. In Ireland, she kissed the Blarney Stone and drank a Guinness in Dublin. In Scotland, she listened and danced to bagpipes. And in England, she ate with her hands and drank mead at a royal feast in a 12th century castle. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and belonged to ZCBJ Fraternal Czech Lodge 38 in Austin. One of my best memories was dancing with her at her granddaughter, Mariela’s wedding in Michigan. At 89, she could still shake it to an up-tempo R&B song. Mom was a hard-working and fun-loving woman. We loved her and she loved us. We were proud of each other. We allowed for one another’s faults, and we had fun. You can’t ask for more.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie; son, Randy; parents, Frank and Mina; brothers, Robert, Russ (Ruth), Donnie, Cliff (Ruby), Chet, Leslie (Wilma), and Eldred (Donna); son-in-law, Bill Miller; sisters-in-law, Georgia (Alan) Oxley and Evelyn (Chuck) Kos; and brother-in-law, Robert (Donna) Baley. Survivors include her children, Mary Jane Miller of Portland, Oregon and Verne (Katherine) Baley of Anoka, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Danielle Baley of Anoka, Aaron Baley of Anoka, and Mariela (Vince) Miller-Beekel of St. Clair Shores, Michigan; and great grandchild, Elka.

Private services were held with interment at Grandview Cemetery. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.