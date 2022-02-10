Michael J. Vasquez-Navarro, 30

Michael Joseph Vasquez-Navarro, age 30, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Michael was born May 15, 1991, in St. James, Minnesota to Richard and Elsa (Escobedo) Navarro. He attended Austin High School. Michael worked for a short time as a machine operator for Hormel Foods. He was a member of the International Word Fellowship Church in Austin and attended bible study with Raymond Tuck. Michael also loved teaching the bible to inmates. He enjoyed fishing, grilling out, listening to music, watching football, and going to Mexican dances. Michael loved being a dad and watching his daughter grow. He also enjoyed his time spent with his nieces and nephews, especially drawing with them. Michael will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Elsa Escobedo; fiancé, Amanda “Mandy” Gilles; father figure, Francisco Luna; loved and raised by, Mario Escobedo; daughter, Katyana Mae Vasquez; siblings, Jose Luna, Francisco Luna, and Nidia Luna; and many extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Josemaria Vasquez; and uncle, Luis “Tio Wicho” Almanza.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the family. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.