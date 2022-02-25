In 1987, President Ronald Reagan recognized March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month to increase “public awareness of the needs and the potential of Americans with developmental disabilities” and to provide the “encouragement and opportunities they need to lead productive lives and to achieve their full potential.”

Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/disability-awareness.

There’s a lot you, as an individual can you do, to raise awareness about intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in your community. And, since March is I/DD Awareness Month, that’s the perfect time to do your thing: we encourage you to pick at least one idea from the list below and make that your personal effort to raise I/DD awareness during March.

Post this as your status on Facebook at least once during March: March is Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) Awareness Month. Help me celebrate the contributions of all people with I/DD by copying and posting this as your status during March.

Tweet this out on Twitter at least once during March: March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Foster respect, access and inclusion for all.

Write a post for your blog about the issues facing people with I/DD that are most important to you. Talk about your personal experiences or the experiences of someone you know and love. And, tell the world what you would like to see change!

Comment on LIFE Mower County’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/lifemowercounty) about what you are doing to raise awareness of I/DD.

Since many people with disabilities rely on publicly funded services to fully participate in their communities, policy makers need to know you are concerned about continuing those services in the face of budget cuts during tough economic times. Contact your legislator today and let them know you expect them to enact public policy to assist people with I/DD.

LIFE Mower County is on the front lines of advocacy efforts and provide the services and supports essential to people with I/DD and their families. Often they are lifelines for struggling families and they need your help to accomplish their goals.

Talk to your employer about their practices for recruiting and hiring people with I/DD. Many employers don’t realize just how much an employee with I/DD can contribute to the workplace. Tell them.

Support businesses that employ people with I/DD and make sure they know you noticed.

Spread the Word to End the Word is March 2

The R-word is the word ‘retard(ed)’. Why does it hurt? The R-word hurts because it is exclusive. It’s offensive. It’s derogatory. This campaign asks people to pledge to stop saying the R-word as a starting point toward creating more accepting attitudes and communities for all people. Language affects attitudes and attitudes affect actions. Pledge today to use respectful, people-first language at www.spreadtheword.global.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Cooking for Comfort, 4 p.m.

Friday: Open Center, 6 p.m.

March 8: Shamrock Shuffle, 6 p.m.

March 9: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

March 10: Self-Advocates Minnesota Meeting, 5:30 p.m.

March 11: Pizza Party and Games, 5 p.m.

March 12: Pool Party at Austin YMCA, 10:30 a.m.