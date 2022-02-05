Man sentenced to over 13 years for criminal sexual conduct with an underage girl

A man convicted on two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, received over 13 years in prison Friday in Mower county District Court.

, 32, was convicted of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16 and second degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim 13-15.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Jeffrey Kritzer.

The conviction breaks down to just over 10 years for the first count and three years on the second. The sentences will run concurrently.

He was given credit for three years and 20 days served and is eligible for conditional release after 10 years served.

Watkins was arrested in June of 2020, and was originally charged with five counts of felony sexual conduct with a minor, which he initially pleaded not guilty to, only to amend that plea on two counts in October of 2021.

Police were dispatched to a house in May of 2020, where a 16-year-old female told an officer that Watkins has sexually abused her. Watkins was known to both the girl and the girl’s mother.

The victim described the abuse, which included inappropriate touching, to police. She said he abused her about five or six times with incidents lasting anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes.

Watkins’ prior criminal record showed several convictions for domestic assault and violating domestic abuse no contact orders.