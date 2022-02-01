Man on probation pleads guilty to distributing illicit images of child

Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By ericjohnson

A man already on probation for coercing a minor for sex has pleaded guilty to one of five felony counts of distributing or engaging in electronic material relating to sex to a child.

Brandon James Nisley, 29, plead guilty in Mower County District Court last Wednesday to felony distributing via electronic communication mater that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child. He plead not guilty to four other felony counts.

Nisley was arrested in January after an agent with the Department of Corrections seized a phone from Nisley that contained a lewd image of a 13-year-old girl without a top on.

According to the court complaint, an investigation turned up a lengthy communication with the girl that involved the sending and receiving lewd images. The complaint states that between Dec. 11, 2021 and Jan. 4 2022 there were approximately 3,308 text messages sent between the two.

At the time Nisley was already on 10 years probation for felony distribute via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child and 10 years probation for felony attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim less than 16 years of age.

Nisley is slated to be sentenced on March 24, 2022.

