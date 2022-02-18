Lyle-Pacelli boys sweep Southland

Published 9:00 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team swept the season series from Southland when it beat the Rebels (14-6 overall) 60-50 in Adams Thursday.

Mac Nelson had 19 points to pace the Athletics (20-3 overall).

LP 28  32  —  60

Southland 17  33  —  50

LP scoring: Mac Nelson, 19; Trey Anderson, 13; Hunter Bauer, 7; Jake Truckenmiller, 7; David Christianson, 3

Southland scoring: Harrison Hanna, 18; Eli Wolff, 15; Gavin Nelsen, 10; Nick Edland, 5; Brendan Kennedy, 2

Packers' bid for state falls one win short

Dornink to move to Glenville in order to run in District 23

Darlene Klapperick

Robert D. Hanson, 95

