The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team lost to Fillmore Central (11-13 overall) 75-44 on the road Monday.

Alana Rogne had 13 points, six rebounds, five assistws and 10 steals for LP (5-18 overall) and Avari Drennan had 10 rebounds.

LP scoring: Alana Rogne, 13; Kirsten Koopal, 8; Lissandra Ortiz, 5; Morgan Klankowski, 4; Kearah Schafer, 4; Kendahl Lewis, 3; Avari Drennan, 3 Lexi Lewis, 2; Metach Oman, 2