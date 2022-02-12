LP girls brought down by Houston

The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team showed signs of improvement as it lost to Houston (14-9 overall) 55-38 in Houston Friday.

Alana Rogne had 13 points, five rebounds, seven assists and nine steals for LP (5-17 overall) and Kirsten Koopal had 23 points and seven rebounds.

“Our girls played hard,” LP head coach Rebekah Gatzemeyer said. “Houston had a run in the second half and we just couldn’t close the gap after that.”

Kearah Schafer had two points for LP.