LIFE Mower County to host 27th annual Rose Sale

LIFE Mower County will host its 27th annual Rose Sale from Feb. 15 through March 22..

Proceeds from the sale will help fund programs benefiting children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Advocacy and Family Support Services, Special Olympics, People First Aktion Club, vacations and Our Place Recreation Center in Austin, the greater Mower County area and surrounding counties.

Red roses and multicolored “lollipop” roses will be offered. Purchase a dozen red roses for $18, or $24 with a vase included. Lollipop roses cost $20 a dozen, or $26 with a vase. Delivery is available within the city of Austin.

Order forms can be found by emailing info@lifemowercounty.org, calling 507-433-8994 or visiting our website at www.lifemowercounty.org/rose-sale. Orders can be taken until March 22. Pick-up and delivery is scheduled for April 5. Volunteers are needed to coordinate rose sales at businesses, churches, schools, etc, hang posters, etc. Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/rose-sale.

LIFE’s mission is to expand opportunities, empower people, and enrich lives for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families by providing a better ​quality of life through Learning, Inclusion, Fun, and Empowerment.