Library’s used book sale pushes back the start of its donation period by a day

The annual Austin Public Library used book sale is getting another slight schedule change.

Friends of the Public Library are now requesting books from the public be dropped off, starting on March 4, rather than March 3, as was originally scheduled.

Donations will be accepted 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 4-10. The sale will start from 4-7 p.m. for members only on March 10. Memberships can be purchased at the door for $10.

The general sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11-12 and 1-5 p.m. March 13, which includes an all-afternoon $5 bag sale.