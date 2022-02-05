Letter to the Editor: Reader commends Austin Daily Herald awards

Hi Brenda,

I chose you to write to because I don’t personally know any of the others that work at the Herald and I had to wait until today so my paper would show me your address.

I wanted to say I agree with what all the judges had to say about the Herald being an excellent paper, lots and lots of great write-ups. I sure enjoy reading each and every article.

Thank you all for all you do to keep us informed and entertained.

Daphne Wagner

Austin, MN