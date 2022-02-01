Letter to the Editor: Donating blood is saving lives

On behalf of the American Red Cross, we thank all blood donors for their life saving gift during the Austin Community Blood Drive held at the Austin Holiday Inn on Jan. 24-25, 2022. A total of 88 units were collected during this two-day drive, exceeding our goal by eight units and welcoming three first-time donors! These donors braved sub-zero temperatures to save lives during a severe nationwide blood shortage!

Special thanks to volunteers who helped with registration and canteen; and to the Austin Holiday Inn and staff for their hospitality and the use of their facilities for this drive. Also, thanks to the following businesses for their contributions and support: Austin Daily Herald, Post Bulletin, KAUS Radio; and all area businesses and organizations that help promote blood drives in the Austin and surrounding community.

Blood donors and volunteers band together to take care of their community by helping patients in need of lifesaving treatments this winter! The next Austin Community Blood Drive will be June 13-14, 2022. Contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or online at www.redcrosssblood.org for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Cheryl Bellrichard

Blood Program Leader, American

Red Cross