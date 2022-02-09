KSMQ partnering with the Violence Project
Published 6:02 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022
KSMQ TV, has partnered with The Violence Project for a special, which will air several times in the coming day.
The Violence Project will first air at 6 p.m. on Sunday and includes a group of criminal justice researchers and educators from around the state, who will present the most recent national data collecting about school shootings in Minnesota.
A school in Richfield, Minnesota last week was just the latest shooting to occur at a school.
The violence group has discovered trends and common themes among young people who commit these acts, which is being shared with teachers.
KSMQ showings
Feb. 13: 6 p.m.
Feb. 16: 9 p.m.
Feb. 20: 4 p.m.
Feb. 22: 7 p.m.
Feb. 24: 9 p.m.