Blooming Prairie senior Drew Kittelson set a new standard for the Awesome Blossoms, but BP came up short in an 86-59 loss to Triton (15-11 overall) on the road Friday.

Kittelson put up a school record 48 points and he also grabbed 16 rebounds for the Awesome Blossoms (4-21 overall).

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 48; Brady Kittelson, 7; Colin Jordison, 2; Zack Hein, 2