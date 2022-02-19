Kevin Nelson: Seasons Are changing: Parks and Rec plan for spring

Staff continue to maintain the outdoor rinks via flooding during several work shifts per week. We realize that this work will be going a different direction rather soon, and we never did get to the point (in snowfall) of being able to maintain the cross-country ski trails! Perhaps next week? Either way, we’re making preparations for the next season, as the spring equinox is but four weeks away.

New seasons require new planning. Staff have been preparing for the next season or two via summer brochure compilation (it’ll be ready in mid-March), working on current equipment, ordering some new equipment — whether or not we’ll receive it yet this year is another story — and accepting applications for the summer. So, we have two big points to highlight here:

We’re seeking seasonal (summer) employees, for pretty much all areas. The applications for seasonal employment are available on the City of Austin web site. Don’t delay; apply today!

We’ll have available 150 trees (at no cost to homeowners) for placement on city boulevards this late spring into summer. The parks crew will be planting them, and a watering (gator) bag will be attached to each of these trees. It is hoped that homeowners will be able to assist with tree (watering) care for any newly planted trees on their respective boulevard. A number of Austin residents already have their names on our list to receive a tree, but we still have quite a number of them available. So, if you’d like to get on the list, give us a call at 507-433-1881.

Enjoy your parks!