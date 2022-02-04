Kathleen Ann Herzog, 90, of Champlin, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by the love of her children on January 31, 2022.

Kathleen was born in Owatonna, MN and raised in Austin where she married Richard Herzog, made a home and raised their seven children.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Richard, her parents Joseph and Mary Larkoski, and siblings: Allan Larkoski (Frances), Suzanne Weiland (John), and Paul Larkoski (Marie).

Kathleen is survived by her children: Theresa Winter (Donald), Marie Benveniste, Joe Herzog, Jim Herzog (Doreen), Amy Guenther (Bret), Kathy Olson (Jim), Ruth Kewitsch (Wayne); grandchildren: Lauren (Kent), Drew (Whitney), Sarah (Dan), Anna (Adam), Nathan (Libby), Ellen (Blake), Jake, Caroline, Maddy, Jack, Molly, Ellie and Rob; step-grandchildren: Maddie (Jonathan) and Morgan; great-grandchildren: Isabelle, Griffin, Peyton, Ethan, Desmond, Leo and Axel; and many nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was the last of the greatest generation in the family. The love she shared with Richard was one for the ages. Kathleen was truly selfless, devoting her life to caring for her family, always putting them first, and making every birthday and holiday special.

She sewed clothes for her children, even designing and making elaborate Halloween costumes for them. She always had beautiful flowers in the yard and kept a vegetable garden. She was a Cub Scout leader and a member of the St. Augustine Women’s Church Group.

She later took up knitting and crewel work and was very creative. She enjoyed visiting the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, and was especially fond of the blue birds there. Jigsaw puzzling at her home was legendary. Everyone who came over was invited to join in the latest puzzle. In just 7 years, an astounding 500+ puzzles were completed.

Kathleen lives on in our hearts, always and forever.

Kathleen’s life will be be celebrated at a later date where she will be joined with Dick and interred in Austin, MN. Thank you to all her amazing caregivers at BeeHive Homes of Maple Grove where Kathleen lived her remaining days surrounded by her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Augustine Catholic Church where Kathleen and Dick were married. 405 4th St. NW, Austin, MN 55912