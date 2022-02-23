Kasson teen injured in crash near Hayfield

A Kasson teen was transported to a Rochester hospital following a single vehicle rollover Tuesday afternoon.

Allie Marie Splittstoesser, 17, was traveling westbound in a Chevrolet Impala on Highway 30 when she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled at around 3:57 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report, which listed road conditions as being snow and ice covered.

Splittstoesser was transported to St. Marys Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriffs Office, Hayfield Fire Department and Hayfield Ambulance responded.