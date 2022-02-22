Janice DeMarce, 85

Janice DeMarce, age 85 of Austin and formerly Blue Earth passed away at home with her loving family at her side Friday February 18, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held Friday February 25 from 4-6PM at Patton Funeral Home in Blue Earth. A prayer service will follow at 6PM. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Blue Earth at a later date.

Janice Rae (Olsen) DeMarce was born on March 20, 1936, in Fairmont, MN to Soren and Ellen (Garrison) Olsen. She spent most of her days living in Blue Earth where she married Bernard DeMarce and raised her family.

Janice was an all-around type of woman. She loved all sorts of life, from watching the water flow by at her favorite spot on the river to dancing along to her favorite songs in the kitchen. She had a laugh and smile that could make anyone smile. She loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids, and her beloved dog Gus. But her most important job and passion was keeping her family together and happy as best as she could. Throughout all of her different roles in life as a librarian, an aide on school bus routes, caring for the special needs, and even a real estate agent for a short time, there wasn’t a time where she wasn’t thinking about her family and friends and looking at the better side of life even when times were hard. She was a loving caring person and would’ve done anything for anyone.

She is survived by her special friend, Larry Mitchell, her children, Kimberly (Larry) Gray, Patrick (Kim) DeMarce, and Sherri (Jim) McGee, her grandchildren; Josh (Jen) Gray, Matt (Emma) Gray, Emily (Scott) Levine, Kelly (Megan) LaMont, Ryan (Natasha) LaMont, Kyle (Lindsay) DeMarce and Dylan (Kim) DeMarce and her great-grandchildren; Brayden, Alexis, Addison, Peyton, Glori, Georgia, Gracia, Liam, Henley, Harper, Elijah and Gabriel as well as many other extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bernard DeMarce, her sons Brett and Tim DeMarce, and her many brothers and sisters.