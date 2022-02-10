Janet M. Dunn

March 30, 1936 – January 14, 2022

Janet Marie (Sollie) Dunn of San Rafael, California passed peacefully from this world after several recent health issues. In true Jan fashion, she battled those challenges gracefully and without complaint, relying as always on her inner strength and indomitable spirit. “It could be worse,” she often said, quoting her Grandma Fuss.

Family meant everything to Jan. She leaves behind her beloved husband and friend of over 59 years, Dave. Jan was born to be a mother, always giving everything she had to Dan (Karen), Susan, Diane and David (Kara) in her unassuming, comforting way.

She was also a wonderful, loving Grandma and Janney to John, Abigail, Hannah, Emmy, Logan, Cade, Kellen and Maisy. Jan adored her grandchildren. They lit up her life. She was happiest whenever the gang was together (and even happier when that was in Maui). She always supported all of her kids’ and grandkids’ endeavors unconditionally, and maintained a sense of humor in her approach to life.

Jan was born in Winona, Minnesota, and raised in Austin, Minnesota. She graduated from Austin High School and attended Iowa State University before becoming a flight attendant for World Airways and Capitol Airlines. She and Dave met in the San Francisco office of Mutual of New York in 1961. After the “nice young chap” offered her a lift home, they embarked on an almost 60-year partnership of shared values: family, faith, love and laughter.

Jan and Dave traveled the world together. Maui, Switzerland, London and Calistoga were among her favorite destinations. She was a magnificent quilter and enjoyed the companionship of that hobby with family and friends and on sewing getaways. Jan maintained relationships throughout her life, including with her childhood friends from Austin. She also enjoyed cooking endless healthy and delicious meals, gardening, her spiritual studies, reading, meditating and clipping articles she thought others would enjoy.

Jan also leaves behind her big brother and sister-in-law Norm and Carol Sollie of Seattle, WA. Norm and his “Little Tyke” were two years apart, always very close, and even closer as the years passed. She is also survived by Judy and Paul Scannell of Millbrae, CA; Mary and Chris Hogan of Austin, MN; and Tina Sollie of Austin, MN. Jan was predeceased by her parents, Norman and Thelma Sollie; brothers Paul and Tom; and sister Judy. She was also predeceased by Joanne and Don Labbe.

Jan’s loving presence made the world a kinder, gentler place. Her goodness and light will live on forever in our hearts and memories. There will be a celebration of Jan’s well-lived life in the spring.